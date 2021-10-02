Dunwoody will celebrate the city’s fine arts and culture all throughout the month of October.

Discover Dunwoody, the city’s tourism organization, will host the city’s fourth annual Arts and Culture Month this October, according to a press release. Throughout the month, the city will host a plethora of different events related to the arts.

Neka King’s mural at the Dunwoody MARTA station.

Diana Toma’s mural “Daydreaming,” located at the entrance of the Spruill Center for the Arts. During Dunwoody’s Arts and Culture month in October, the city encourages residents to explore Dunwoody’s public murals.

“We’re so excited to celebrate another Arts & Culture Month here in Dunwoody, especially after last year’s success and at a time when we could all use a little celebration,” said Kimberly Franz, marketing director for Discover Dunwoody, in the press release. “Our community has so much to offer when it comes to the arts, from live performances to art exhibitions.”

As part of the celebration, residents will have the opportunity to attend a multitude of events. Spirits for Spruill, the Spruill Center for the Arts’ annual fundraising event, will be held on Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spruill Art Gallery at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Guests can enjoy live music and food, and Spruill will announce the winner of its AMPLIFY art installation contest.

Stage Door Theatre returns this month with “Romeo and Juliet.” The show opens on Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 24. Stage Door will also host a “Halloween Cabaret” on Oct. 27. The cabaret will be a one-night event featuring Halloween-themed songs and scenes.

Discover Dunwoody will also spotlight the city’s murals during the month of October. Residents can enjoy public murals at both the Spruill Center for the Arts and the Dunwoody MARTA Station.

A full list of arts and culture events can be found on Discover Dunwoody’s website.