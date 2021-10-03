A local biking riding advocacy group is holding a month-long biking event this October.

The Brookhaven Bike Alliance is inviting all Brookhaven residents to hop on a bike and play “Biketober Bingo.” The alliance puts on the event with the support of Brookhaven’s tourism organization Explore Brookhaven.

“Aside from being a great and environmentally responsible way to get around, riding a bike is fun,” said spokesperson Marjon Manitius in an email. “Interact socially and feel more connected with our local community. We hope that with Biketober Bingo we motivate more families to ride their bikes in Brookhaven.”

To participate in Biketober Bingo, residents will need to download a copy of the bingo card, which can be found on the bike alliance’s website. Residents can then travel to one of the spots on their card, take a selfie and post it to social media using the hashtags #biketoberbingo2021 and #explorebrookhaven. Once the bingo card is completed, residents can submit it online or scan it and email to brookhavenbikealliance@gmail.com.

Residents can ride alone, with their families, or join an organized group ride. For more information, those interested can visit the bike alliance’s website.