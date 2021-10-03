A group of parents opposed to a mandatory mask mandate for students sought a temporary restraining order against Fulton County Schools in Fulton Superior Court on Oct. 1.

The parents, members of the Fulton County Schools Parent Alliance, sued the school district, Superintendent Mike Looney and the Fulton Board of Education. The Oct. 1 hearing was a request for a temporary restraining order.

The rise in COVID-19 cases caused the Fulton County Schools district to create a mitigation matrix with increasing restrictions designed to reduce the spread of COVID.

“On behalf of my clients, we are requesting that the temporary restraining order be granted against defendants in this case, enjoying the mandate of masking by the Fulton County Schools and reverting to the status quo of masks optional,” Ray Smith, the plaintiff’s attorney, said.

Brian Moulard, who represented the school district, asked that the request be rejected because school districts and boards of education in Georgia retain sovereign immunity against lawsuits.

Fulton Superior Court Judge Eric Dunaway told the attorneys he would file his order immediately after receiving their proposed orders. The attorneys were given until Oct. 4 to submit their proposals.