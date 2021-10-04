In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Brookhaven presented Hispanic and Latino community leaders with a proclamation for the services each organization provides the city, according to a press release.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst presented the proclamation, which also recognizes Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in Brookhaven, to community leaders during an event at El Potro Restaurant at 3396 Buford Highway on Sept. 30.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst addresses Latino community partners at El Potro on Buford Highway on Sept. 30.

“About a quarter of Brookhaven’s population identifies as Hispanic, and National Hispanic Heritage Month affords us the opportunity to honor the heritage and contributions of Brookhaven’s Latino community,” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “Our Latino community has been one of Brookhaven’s greatest strengths and we are privileged to be a city with such diversity.”



Ernst presented the proclamation to the following leaders and organizations:

Monica Marin, consul of El Salvador in Atlanta.

Telma Borrayo, consul of Guatemala in Atlanta.

Angelina Williams, consul of Honduras in Atlanta.

Javier Diaz de Leon, consul General of Mexico in Atlanta.

Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association.

Gigi Pedraza, executive director of Latino Community Fund.

Gabriela Duran, Los Vecinos de Buford Highway.

Lily Pabian, executive director of We Love Buford Highway.

Veronica Maldonado, President and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.