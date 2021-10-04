Emory Mayoral Forum

A combined hybrid and in-person event to meet the candidates for Mayor of Atlanta is set for Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at Glenn Memorial Auditorium on the Emory University campus. Jocelyn Dorsey will moderate the forum presented by Emory University, League of Women Voters, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, and ACLU of Georgia. The event will feature a meet-and-greet from 6 to 7 p.m. and the forum from 7 to 9 p.m., which will be live-stream at https://youtu.be/u-MbxyXhQjU. In-person participation at Glenn Memorial Auditorium, 1660 N. Decatur Road, will require masks and social distancing. Attendees must register in advance at https://coamayoralforum21.eventbrite.com. All candidates, attendees, and organizers will be required to undergo a free onsite COVID-19 rapid test. Candidates who test positive will be asked to leave the event and participate via Zoom.

BeltLine Rail Now Mayoral Forum

In partnership with Neighbors for More Neighbors-Metro Atlanta and ThreadATL, BeltLine Rail Now will host the final ‘What’s Your Plan?’ virtual candidate forum for the top mayoral candidates on Oct. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The mayoral forum will focus on solutions to housing affordability and transit for the city, and is open to the public. To attend the forum, visit beltlinerailnow.com to register.

Mayoral Forum on Gun Violence

St. Luke’s Episcopal Faith & Advocacy Network, The Temple’s Rothschild Social Justice Institute, and Ebenezer Baptist Church Social Justice Ministry will host an in-person and virtual mayoral forum on gun violence on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Luke’s, 435 Peachtree St. NE. Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president emeritus of The Task Force for Global Health, founding director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and former assistant surgeon general will open the forum. Those interested in attending can register at this link.