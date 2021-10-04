Five suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion on Aberdeen Drive in Sandy Springs on Oct. 4, which police say could be related to another home invasion on Northside Drive on Oct. 1.

The Sandy Springs Police Department with the assistance of the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office arrested the five suspects on Sunday, according to Sgt. Salvador Ortega, Sandy Springs Police spokesperson. Officers responded to the Aberdeen Drive home just after 3 a.m. after five armed intruders broke into the home. After the suspects learned the homeowners were in the home, they fled the scene, police said.

Detectives learned the description of the vehicle and shared that information with other law enforcement agencies.

Dooly County deputies spotted the vehicle, and after a pursuit, it crashed. The five suspects were taken into custody, Ortega said.

Sandy Springs Police Department detectives are now investigating whether the Aberdeen Drive home invasion is connected to another home invasion at a Northside Drive residence on the night of Oct. 1. During that incident, the homeowner and her daughter were held at gunpoint by the intruders.

The suspects stole items from the Northside home and two vehicles, a Mercedes G-Wagon and a BMW SUV. Both vehicles were later located and recovered by the Sandy Springs Police. One was found in Stone Mountain and the other near the Peachtree Battle neighborhood in Buckhead.

The victims were not physically injured, Ortega said.

“Our Detectives are actively working that case and are in constant communication with the victim. To preserve the integrity of both investigations, the identities and the pictures of the five perpetrators arrested will not be released at the moment,” Ortega said.

All five suspects are currently in the custody of the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, but will face additional charges for their involvement in the Sandy Springs home invasion.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective S. Smith at KSmith@SandySpringsGa.Gov.