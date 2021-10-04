The breast cancer nonprofit Susan G. Komen will hold its annual Georgia fundraiser “More Than Pink” walk in person this year after going virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The walk will begin at Lenox Square at 3393 Peachtree Road at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to the organization’s website. Walkers can register for free online, or register on-site at 6:30 a.m. During registration, Komen will ask walkers to set a fundraising goal.

During opening ceremonies, which start at 8 a.m., participants will hear stories from breast cancer survivors, learn about Komen’s research, patient support services, and more, according to a spokesperson.

“After a year apart, we are excited to see everyone join together as one community,” said Maurya Lacey, development manager for Susan G. Komen Georgia. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities. After consulting with local health officials, we are confident we can once again gather together as one community of hope and compassion, united by a desire to save lives from breast cancer.”

Komen held last year’s walk virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson said that out of Komen’s 50 fundraising walks this year, 20 events – including Georgia’s walk – will be held in person this year.

“Pending health conditions, Komen intends to host all events in its Race and Walk series in-person in 2022, although ways to participate in the program and connect with the community from your own home or neighborhood will remain for those who prefer that option,” said spokesperson Mackenzie Sadler in an email.

Sadler said masks and proof of vaccination will not be required for the event, but are highly encouraged for people who have not been vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public indoors, or in crowded outdoor areas in some cases. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should wear masks in public if they are in areas of high or substantial transmission. As of Oct. 4, Fulton County is considered an area of high transmission.

“We do recommend that out of respect for the more vulnerable members of our community, those who are unvaccinated wear masks and social distance as much as possible,” Sadler said.

More information about how to participate can be found on Komen’s website.