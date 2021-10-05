The four candidates running for Brookhaven City Council had a chance to express their views on affordable housing, diversity, development, and more during a candidate forum on Oct. 5.

Reporter Newspapers and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce hosted the event for both the District 2 and District 4 races. Residents can view each forum below or on Reporter Newspapers’ YouTube channel. Also visit our 2021 Election Guide, which features Q&As with each candidate.

District 2

District 2 candidates Katie Dunagan and incumbent John Park discussed how to keep local businesses strong and how to create a clear path to homeownership for Brookhaven residents.

District 4

District 4 candidates John Funny and Dale Boone discussed ways to make the Buford Highway Corridor stronger and how to approach equity and diversity in the city of Brookhaven.

Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell is a staff writer for Reporter Newspapers.