The four candidates running for Brookhaven City Council had a chance to express their views on affordable housing, diversity, development, and more during a candidate forum on Oct. 5.

Reporter Newspapers and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce hosted the event for both the District 2 and District 4 races. Residents can view each forum below or on Reporter Newspapers’ YouTube channel. Also visit our 2021 Election Guide, which features Q&As with each candidate.

District 2

District 2 candidates Katie Dunagan and incumbent John Park discussed how to keep local businesses strong and how to create a clear path to homeownership for Brookhaven residents.

District 4

District 4 candidates John Funny and Dale Boone discussed ways to make the Buford Highway Corridor stronger and how to approach equity and diversity in the city of Brookhaven.