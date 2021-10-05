Dunwoody High School will return to live theatre this year with a classic comedy, and then a jukebox musical in 2022.

Dunwoody Wildcat Theatre will start with a run of “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare. The bard’s comedy, which follows two shipwrecked siblings and plays with conventional gender roles, will have performances from Nov. 11-14.

After “Twelfth Night,” the theatre will return in 2022 with the Broadway Musical “Mamma Mia.” The jukebox musical celebrates the music of ABBA and follows Sophie as she tries to figure out which one of her mother’s previous love interests might be her father in time for her wedding. “Mamma Mia” will run from March 17-20 in 2022.

Tickets for “Twelfth Night” are on sale. Each performance will have a capacity of 200 audience members, so Dunwoody Wildcat Theatre is encouraging interested residents to buy tickets in advance.