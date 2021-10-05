Atlanta-based Jamestown on Oct. 4 held a second community meeting on its planned redevelopment of Parkside Shops, a sprawling shopping center on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

The developer plans to remake a portion of the roughly 160,000-square-foot center, transforming it into a mixed-use project with a community greenspace, apartments, condos, townhomes, loft office space, and new restaurants and shops.

“We’re excited about the location,” said Bettie Gebara, director of development and construction for Jamestown. “The city of Sandy Springs has so much going on … and we saw this as an integral part of the great community.”

Jamestown had first revealed plans back in August. Executives at the Oct. 4 meeting shared additional renderings of the project, including new images of the condos and townhomes. They also answered questions, including how they will address parking and traffic congestion.

Jamestown is looking to rezone the property to allow for a buildable height of six stories. It’s currently zoned for three stories. The redevelopment of Parkside Shops is set to go before the Sandy Springs Planning Commission on Nov. 17, then City Council on Dec. 21.

The project would remake the western portion of the shopping center, which includes The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, a sprawling parking lot and some existing retailers such as Tuesday Morning. The development team expects to incorporate the cinema into the new project, but it would be given a new entrance and a rooftop dog park.

The shopping center would keep about the same amount of retail space, although it would be configured differently. It would add about 190 apartments, 63,500 square feet of loft office space, 23 condos, five townhomes and a 1.5-acre community greenspace.

Lord Aeck Sargent is the project architect.

Jamestown had acquired Parkside Shops and Hammond Exchange shopping centers in 2018. It also owns the upscale Buckhead Village development, formerly called The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.