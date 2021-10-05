Five armed suspects arrested in connection with a home invasion in Sandy Springs were caught after a traffic stop for speeding on I-75 southbound in Dooly County, Ga.

The suspects were wanted in an alleged home invasion on Aberdeen Drive Sandy Springs Police responded to earlier on Sunday. Police are investigating if the suspects are also connected to a home invasion on Northside Drive on Oct. 1. And Roswell Police are investigating the possibility of the suspects being involved in at least one car break-in. A Roswell man reported his iPad was tracked to the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

Lt. Robert Bowen of the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report that on Oct. 3 he observed a 2020 Toyota Camry speeding at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on his speed detector and stopped the vehicle. When the officer ran the vehicle through state and national criminal databases, it came back as flagged as a felony vehicle by the Sandy Springs Police Department for possibly being involved in a home invasion earlier on Sunday.

When Bowen patted the suspect down for weapons, he reported he found a Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun in a holster in his front waistband area, according to the incident report.

As he cuffed the suspect, a back seat occupant jumped into the driver’s seat of the car and fled the scene. Another officer was coming on scene, and Bowen waved for him to go after the suspects’ vehicle, police said.

“We pursued the vehicle. It was eventually exited off in Cordele, Georgia, where it struck a semi-truck. The vehicle caught on fire. The four remaining occupants fled the vehicle on foot,” Dooly County Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Eschenbach said.

Three of the suspects were caught near the scene. When Bowen arrived on scene after dropping the original driver off at the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, he helped a Georgia State Trooper detain the final suspect. The juvenile suspect was found in a nearby wooded area where Cordele Police Department and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office had reported a suspect was running.

The suspects were treated for minor injuries and were released into the Dooly County Sheriff’s officers’ custody.

Jamie Jamal Brown, 18, of Tifton; Jarius Jeremiah Johnson, 17 of Tifton; and Jacolbeion Demarcus Williams, 20, of Valdosta; were arrested and are being held at the Dooly County Detention Center.

Brown was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony and speeding.

Johnson was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Williams was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony.

The two juvenile suspects, ages 15 and 16 and also from the Tifton area, were released into their parents’ custody, Eschenbach said.