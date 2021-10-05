A home recently for sale in Piedmont Heights (Courtesy Zillow)

Where is it?

Shaped like a slice of pie, the Piedmont Heights neighborhood is bounded by I-85, the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail and Piedmont Avenue. The tip of the pie is the busy intersection of Piedmont and Monroe Drive. It’s the city’s oldest community, first settled in 1822 even before Terminus (Atlanta’s original name) in 1837.

Surprise! Ansley Mall is actually in Piedmont Heights.

Wait… does that mean Ansley Mall isn’t in Ansley Park?

Even locals get this confused, believing the shopping center is in Ansley Park or Midtown, but, yep, it’s Piedmont Heights. Surprise! That means you have Publix, LA Fitness, Starbucks and a host of other small shops and businesses right in your neighborhood. Further up Piedmont, you’ll find Sprouts, Two Minit Car Wash (famous for their mechanical gorilla out front) or knock down some pins at Midtown Bowl.

Little Rey’s

Where should I eat?

You can grab pub grub before a show at Smith’s Olde Bar; have a burger at Grindhouse; some Mexican at Little Rey; or grab a daiquiri and some wings at Cirque, located in the historic Trust Company Bank building designed by famed architect Henri Jova.

Where do I live?

There are a number of apartment options, including the recently renovated Ansley Forest, but if you’re looking to buy, be prepared to spend in the high $600,000s to more than a million for a townhouse or single-family home. You can occasionally find a condo for under $200,000.