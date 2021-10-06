Airbnb has announced it will provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees in Atlanta and worldwide.

The cost of these stays are funded by contributions to Airbnb from the company’s CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky, as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

In the U.S. alone, an estimated 65,000 refugees arrived in September and 30,000 more could be here by year’s end. The refugees fled the Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan after President Joe Biden withdrew military forces from the country.

Demand for housing for refugees is particularly high in Atlanta, according to Airbnb officials. The White House confirmed last month that 1,100 refugees would be resettled in Georgia, with many going to Clarkston, a federally-designated refugee resettlement community.

Anyone in Atlanta interested in becoming an Airbnb.org host or donating to support this initiative can go to airbnb.org/refugees to learn more.