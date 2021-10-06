The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce will hear from sports announcer Bob Rathbun during its Oct. 21 luncheon.

Rathbun, who has served as the play-by-play voice for the Atlanta Hawks for about 17 years, will speak to the Chamber about the upcoming basketball season.

“Bob is a marvelous speaker relating interesting stories as well as the importance of sports to commerce in our city and state,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Goodman in an email.

Rathbun has also served as the college basketball play-by-play announcer for the ACC Television Network since 1988. He also calls games for FSN South’s coverage of SEC football, college baseball, and the Atlanta Dream, according to the NBA’s website.

Rathbun said he’ll use the event to preview the Atlanta Hawks 2021-2022 season, which will start on Oct. 21 at State Farm Arena against the Dallas Mavericks.

The luncheon will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel at 4386 Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon costs $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. More information can be found on the Chamber’s website.