Kinship Butcher & Sundry in Virginia-Highland.

Kinship Butcher & Sundry is now open in Virginia-Highland at 1019 Virginia Ave. The chef-driven concept from Myles Moody and Rachael Pack is comprised of a butchery, a small grocery store, and a coffee bar from Connan Moody’s Academy Coffee. Find out more at kinship-atl.com.

Biggerstaff Brewing Company is open in Old Fourth Ward at 537 Edgewood Ave. serving up its own beers, coffee, charcuterie, sharable snacks, pastries, and more. Owner Clay and Sarah Davies worked with Staplehouse (located next door) chef Ryan Smith on the food menu. Find them on Instagram @biggerstaffbrewing.

Gold-leaf encrusted steak, fresh seafood, raw bar, and cigar lounge are all on the menu at Steak Market, 793 Juniper St., in Midtown. Find out more at steakmarket.com.

Dash & Chutney at Chattahoochee Food Works.

Food Network star Chef Palak Patel has opened her first concept, Dash & Chutney, featuring vegan Indian street food at Chattahoochee Food Works, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave., on the Upper Westside. Visit dashandchutney.com for the menu and more.

Incoming

Pielands: New York-style pizzeria in Virginia-Highland from Billy Streck. (Any minute now)



How Crispy: Chicken sandwich pop-up opening brick-and-mortar in Summerhill (November)

Humble Pie: The team behind Lazy Betty’s new concept at The Interlock (Spring)