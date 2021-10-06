Keen observers will notice that we have merged all of our digital properties into one today. By moving the Atlanta Intown content into the Reporter Newspapers site, we hope to be able to provide a more robust digital experience for our readers.

At the beginning of 2021, this site was relaunched on the Newspack platform. Newspack is an initiative from Automattic, the parent company of WordPress. More than 100 news organizations around the world are part of the Newspack community, including our partners at Atlanta Civic Circle and other local publications such as The Atlanta Voice, Statesboro’s Grice Connect, and The Current in coastal Georgia.

There are both usability and business reasons to make this change. The platform gives us the most current monetization tools, which allow us to continue to provide our hyperlocal content for free. And, the merged sites means that readers across our coverage areas will discover content that they might not have seen otherwise.

I think this is a good thing, as there are certainly folks in Morningside who will want to know about Georgia’s best burger, and many people in Dunwoody will surely venture out to Ponce City Market to shop at the new Artists & Fleas.

Because Newspack is run by WordPress and is designed to help sustain local journalism, we get around-the-clock support and the most recent updates to help make sure our site has the best design and user experience possible.

It might be an adjustment, but I hope you appreciate the speed and stability of the site. As always, I welcome your feedback on how we can do things better.