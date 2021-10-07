The Google Fiber space at Ponce City Market (File)

When Google Fiber announced in 2015 it would bring its high-speed internet to metro Atlanta, there was a rapturous reception by both city leaders and potential customers looking for better service.

Work crews descended on the city to run fiber optic cable to apartments and condos and a prominent office was opened at Ponce City Market, but spiraling costs to run cable to single-family homes saw Google hit pause on the rollout around the end of 2017.

Until now.

On Thursday, Google Fiber made a surprise announcement on its website that it “recently started actively expanding our network in single-family residential neighborhoods.”

Google Fiber said it would continue to expand its multi-family presence (even encouraging property owners and mangers to get in touch), but added “we’re super excited to have construction crews building out our network in more neighborhoods in Atlanta.”



Officials said it had already wired a “significant number” of single-family homes from “Sweet Auburn to Garden Hills.”



“Once we’ve completed those builds, construction efforts will move north across the city. Keep an eye out for door hangers in your neighborhood or sign-up for our email list for the latest on our activities in Atlanta.”



