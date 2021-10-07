The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will honor local businesses at its annual luncheon.
The event is set for Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Westin hotel in Concourse Center. Register here.
“We do this every year to recognize all the businesses in Sandy Springs that are giving back to the community and have made an impact,” said a chamber spokesperson.
The keynote speaker is Lisa Ford, who will discuss “Building Your Business and Creating Loyalty.”
Here are the finalists for the awards:
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
D. Geller & Son Jewelers
Ipsum Diagnostics
North Georgia School of Ballet
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Bishoku
Just Love Coffee Café
Under the Cork Tree
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Rafael Baker
Jennifer Barnes
Carol Ciepluch