The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will honor local businesses at its annual luncheon.

The event is set for Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Westin hotel in Concourse Center. Register here.

“We do this every year to recognize all the businesses in Sandy Springs that are giving back to the community and have made an impact,” said a chamber spokesperson.

The keynote speaker is Lisa Ford, who will discuss “Building Your Business and Creating Loyalty.”

Here are the finalists for the awards:

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

D. Geller & Son Jewelers

Ipsum Diagnostics

North Georgia School of Ballet

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Bishoku

Just Love Coffee Café

Under the Cork Tree

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Rafael Baker

Jennifer Barnes

Carol Ciepluch