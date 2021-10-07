Midtown Union, a three-tower development located between West Peachtree and Spring Streets at Arts Center Way, held a topping out ceremony this week on its 26-story office tower.

The 612,000 square foot office tower will be anchored by the future headquarters of Invesco.

The mixed-use development designed by Cooper Carry will also have a 26-story, 355-unit residential tower and a 14-story, 230-key hotel operated by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Part of the project also includes the extension of Arts Center Way through the development as a pedestrian walkway lined with retail and restaurants.

Midtown Union is also building for a post-COVID world with “health and wellness features” including Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization in the building’s HVAC system; motorized revolving entry doors; touchless fixtures in restrooms; outdoor green spaces to work and meet; and a destination dispatch elevator system, allowing office workers to operate elevators remotely via their smartphone.  

All three towers are on schedule for a third quarter 2022 opening, according to officials developments MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.