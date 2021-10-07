Midtown Union, a three-tower development located between West Peachtree and Spring Streets at Arts Center Way, held a topping out ceremony this week on its 26-story office tower.

The 612,000 square foot office tower will be anchored by the future headquarters of Invesco.

The mixed-use development designed by Cooper Carry will also have a 26-story, 355-unit residential tower and a 14-story, 230-key hotel operated by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Part of the project also includes the extension of Arts Center Way through the development as a pedestrian walkway lined with retail and restaurants.

Midtown Union is also building for a post-COVID world with “health and wellness features” including Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization in the building’s HVAC system; motorized revolving entry doors; touchless fixtures in restrooms; outdoor green spaces to work and meet; and a destination dispatch elevator system, allowing office workers to operate elevators remotely via their smartphone.

All three towers are on schedule for a third quarter 2022 opening, according to officials developments MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties.