Four people died in an airplane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, a fire official confirmed at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The single-engine Cessna 210 had crashed and caught fire just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed at least one fatality around 3:30 p.m.

“We had a plane go down on airport grounds,” Capt. Jaeson Daniels, public information officer for DeKalb County Fire Rescue, said at that time. “It resulted in a fire after the crash. There obviously [was a] person or persons aboard the plane.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

“We’re at the early stages of the investigation, just trying to shift through all the debris,” Daniels had said at 3:30 p.m, adding the fire was out at the scene.

