Editor’s Note

This week, another meeting was held about a big redevelopment planned in Sandy Springs. See new renderings here.

A tech incubator is being planned for Dunwoody.

Reporter Newspapers and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce also held a candidate forum. Hear from the four candidates vying for two Brookhaven City Council seats.

And, just a reminder, early voting starts next week. Visit our site for election guides covering the Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Atlanta races.

TOP STORY

Sandy Springs radio executive flourishes despite health battle

Just as Neal Maziar’s radio career was taking off, he began a battle with his body. The Sandy Springs resident, who held top roles at Sports Radio 790 The Zone and Cox Media Group, at age 35 was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. Read his story here.

DEVELOPMENT

A look inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel



Buckhead’s newest hotel will feature a private rooftop club and a restaurant called Dirty Rascal. The Thompson Buckhead is expected to open this winter, marking the hotel brand’s entry into the Atlanta market. Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Sophia Qureshi of 285 South

Sophia Qureshi writes 285 South, a newsletter about immigrant communities in metro Atlanta. She’s worked at organizations including Al Jazeera, CNN, the UN, and most recently, at the racial justice nonprofit South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT). Qureshi shared her list of South Asian things around Atlanta. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:



‘Neighborhood work club’ Switchyards expanding to Buckhead

Sandy Springs residents divided on future use of Abernathy Arts Center

Google Fiber plans to rewire more homes in Atlanta

Emory opens new healthcare center in Brookhaven’s Executive Park

Sandy Springs home invasions suspects face felony charges

Atlanta City Council approves ‘premium pay’ for frontline workers