New fall books are out. These intriguing titles allow mystery fans to visit various countries across the globe.

We Know You Remember

Tove Alsterdal

Winner of the Best Swedish Crime Novel of the Year, this American debut will win new readers. Accused of a heinous crime when he was just fourteen, Olaf Hagstrom was sent away, exiled from home and family. Now, after more than 20 years, when he returns to his Swedish home, something is very wrong. Police detective Eira Sjodin will have to sort out past and present, innocence and guilt, and the reliability of memories, all wrapped in vivid Swedish locations. (HarperCollins, $28.99)

The Heron’s Cry

Anne Cleeves

From the best-selling author of two popular mystery series (and also TV series), “Shetland” and “Vera,” comes a second installment of a new series. “The Long Call” (2019) introduced North Devon Inspector Matthew Dunn, and he’s back in “The Heron’s Cry.” Dunn is called to the scene of a murder at a rural artists’ retreat. Things get complicated when Dunn realizes the victim’s daughter is a friend of Dunn’s husband. Cleeve’s trademark strong characters, shrewd insights and vivid sense of place will have fans eager to follow this coastal crowd. (Minotaur Books, $27.99)

The Dark Hours

Michael Connelly

Connelly’s iconic detective Harry Bosch is back, and again teams up with Renee Ballard. Ballard, a Los Angeles Police Detective, is working the graveyard shift on New Year’s, when a local auto shop worker is killed by a bullet that wasn’t from a reveler’s wild, celebratory shots. Her investigation leads to one of Bosch’s old unsolved cases, and they work to solve both cases before a killer can find them. (Little, Brown, $29, November.)

Rock Paper Scissors

Alice Feeney

Even if you think you’re weary of the “unreliable narrator” trend in mysteries, this one will surprise you. Adam and Amelia Wright’s marriage has been in trouble for some time, but they’re hoping that maybe a weekend at a remote Scottish house might help.

Strange events ensue, and complicating everything is Adam’s prosopagnosia, an inability to recognize faces, including his own or his wife’s. It’s a measure of Feeney’s skill that otherwise tired tropes work so well here. (Flatiron Books, $27.99).

The Madness of Crowds

Louise Penny

In this 17th installment of her much-loved and much-awarded series featuring Canadian Inspector Gamache, Penny again keeps readers enthralled with intriguing plot twists and moral dilemmas.

Gamache is asked to provide security at a lecture given by a visiting professor of statistics, but this supposedly boring event will become something quite else when the professor’s agenda is revealed. Gamache’s colleagues, family and Three Pines villagers will all become involved in this layered, thought-provoking novel. (Minotaur Books, $28.99).