The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the four people who were killed Friday when a plane crashed and caught fire at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

Jonathan Rosen, 47, and his daughter Allison, 14, died in the crash that happened just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Lauren Harrington, 42, and Julia Smith, 13, were also killed, according to Patrick Bailey, director of the medical examiner’s office.

Rosen was the CEO of Dunwoody-based Entaire Global Companies Inc., a financial services company. He was also founder of the Dunwoody-based Jonathan Rosen Foundation, which provides financial literacy classes to teenagers, according to his obituary.

“A successful entrepreneur and respected businessman, his company was acquired by Synovus Bank, where he continued as an executive,” said his obituary. “He was a mentor for many young adults entering the business world. More than anything, he was a loving, doting, and highly involved dad and husband.”

His daughter, Allison, was an eighth-grader at Peachtree Middle School in Dunwoody, according to her obituary. She was a “a rock climber, champion weightlifter, and well loved by her family and friends,” said the obituary.

More information was not immediately available about Harrington or Smith.

“DeKalb County Government and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) express their sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic airplane crash on Oct. 8,” the county said in a statement on Monday. “PDK Airport is supporting the National Transportation and Safety Board’s investigation into the cause of the crash.”

Daniel Boggs with the National Transportation Safety Board, who is leading the crash investigation, said on Sunday that he believes the four were on a “personal family trip.”

“They were going to Houston, Texas, and they were full of fuel, which is where most of the fire damage came from,” Boggs said during a press conference. Watch a recording of the press conference from 11Alive here.

The plane was severely damaged by fire, he said. The investigation will examine the systems and engine of the plane, its maintenance records, the pilot’s flying record, and the weather, Bogg said.

A preliminary report should come out in 14 days, Boggs said, with the final report in 12 to 18 months.

In late 2019, Reporter Newspapers detailed the crash history of DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

Update: This story was updated with a statement from DeKalb County.