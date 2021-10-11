Early voting starts Oct. 12 for local municipal elections in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

In Fulton, advance voting for the Nov. 2 election will take place Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In DeKalb, advance voting also runs Oct. 12-29. But weekday voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can check your registration status and poll locations here. Find early voting locations for Fulton County and DeKalb County. And, learn about Georgia voter identification requirements.

For information about local candidates, visit our election guides:

– Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Mayor

– Brookhaven City Council

– Dunwoody City Council

– Sandy Springs City Council and Mayor

There are more candidate forums in the works, including the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on Oct. 12.

The Buckhead Business Association and Livable Buckhead will host an Atlanta mayoral forum on Oct. 14 from 7:15 to 9 a.m.