City Springs Theatre Company announced Shuler Hensley as its new artistic director.

The Tony award winner had been associated artistic director since the company’s beginning in 2017. He will continue to work with Natalie Delancey, who was named executive director in July. Shuler Hensley continues to work with Natalie Delancey in the City Springs Theatre Company. (Special)

Shuler Hensley, a native of Marietta, most recently starred on Broadway as Tom Kettle in Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman,” directed by Sam Mendes and Two Plays in Rep at the Cort Theatre: “Waiting for Godot” and “No Man’s Land,” opposite Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart.

“Having been City Springs Theatre Company’s Associate Artistic Director since the beginning, I am excited to accept the role of Artistic Director, where I can continue to support and work with the Atlanta theatre community,” said Hensley.

City Springs Theatre Company recently opened its fourth season at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center with a production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, “The Sound of Music.” In December, the company will present “Mistletoe Magic,” a holiday musical revue, in partnership with the Performing Arts Center.

Visit www.cityspringstheatre.com for more information.