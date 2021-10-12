Midtown’s Lyla Lila is included in The New York Time’s 2021 Restaurant List. The newspaper selected 50 restaurants from around America that it’s excited about. Named after co-owner Billy Streck and Chef Craig Richards’ daughters, the eaterie was praised for its pasta and seafood concoctions that “reads more Italian than Southern.” See the full list at this link.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has added new food and beverage options in time for the 2021 Falcons season, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Pita Mediterranean, King’s Hawaiian Grill, 4 Rivers BBQ, and barbecue from SOKOME. A second locations of West Nest, featuring chicken sandwiches and wings, is open in section 115 of the lower concourse. Molly B’s seafood concept also has a second location near section 338 featuring lobster rolls, fish sandwiches, and shrimp po’boys.

Wholesome Wave Georgia received $646,781 from the USDA to support the “Georgia Fresh for Less” program, which matches SNAP benefits for fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets and farms. Wholesome Wave is the only Georgia nonprofit to receive the USDA’s Nutrition Incentive Grant, and it is one of three nonprofits in the Southeast to receive this grant.

Prepared foods brand Fitlife Foods is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Tuxedo Festival shopping center in Buckhead. Chef-prepared, fresh meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks will be available for pick-up in pre-portioned small, medium, and large sizes. Visit eatfitlifefoods.com for more information.

Chef Flynn McClanahan

Flynn McClanahan has been appointed to executive chef at Atlanta Fish Market, part of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. Chef Flynn succeeds Bobby Holley, beloved chef who passed away suddenly last month from a rare cardiac condition. McClanahan previously worked at Pano & Paul’s, Chops, Alon’s Bakery, The Palm, The Lobster Bar.

Kevin Rathbun Steakhouse, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, C&S Restaurant Group, Aria Restaurant, Atlanta Fish Market, Chops, Il Gaiallo Osteria & Bar, Kaisers Chophouse, Kaleidoscope, KR Steakbar, Kyma, Lagarde American Eatery and Pricci are teaming up for the first annual Maestro Golf Tournament on Monday, Nov. 1 at St. Marlo Country Club in Duluth. The event is in memory of Chef Bobby Holley. All proceeds will go towards establishing a college education fund for his children. Registration is available through this link. The deadline is Oct. 18.

The Atlanta Chili Cook Off will be held Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. Sample some of the best chili the region has to offer from more than 75 restaurants, caterers, amateur cooks, and junior chefs competition teams. General admission and tickets and more information is available at this link.