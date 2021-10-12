Atlanta Police say a woman died after sustaining injuries in a busy Buckhead intersection.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle at Piedmont and Peachtree roads, in the heart of Buckhead’s central business district.

Police said they found an unconscious woman in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim may have been pushed or may have fallen from a moving vehicle which left the scene,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the incident, police said.

APD did not immediately respond to a request for more information.