Atlanta Police on Wednesday released the 911 calls regarding a woman who was thrown out of a vehicle Monday night into a busy Buckhead intersection.

One witness said he saw the woman thrown from a Lamborghini at Piedmont and Peachtree roads. The woman was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries, police said.

“There was a fight,” said the witness in the 911 call. “There was an altercation. I guess the Lamborghini took off, and she was thrown from out the car, off the top of the roof. They pushed her out.”

Police have identified the woman as Catherine Kahn, according to an incident report.

A Facebook page was started in Kahn’s memory. And, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for a memorial service. More than $3,000 had been donated as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Atlanta Police Department had said on Tuesday that homicide investigators were working to determine the circumstances around the incident.