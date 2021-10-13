Dunwoody’s new rooftop bar, Bar Peri, is officially open for business.

The bar opened Oct. 8 on the seventh floor of the new AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter, according to a spokesperson. The bar is the first rooftop lounge to open in the city, according to a press release.







Photos of Bar Peri, the new rooftop lounge at AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter, which opened on Oct. 8.

“We are thrilled to be debuting Dunwoody’s first rooftop lounge, an exciting addition to the neighborhood,” said Adam Hill, general manager of AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter Center, in the press release. “Bar Peri will provide locals and guests with a lively indoor and outdoor oasis for craft cocktail connoisseurs.”

Bar Peri will offer Spanish-style tapas, wine, beer, and cocktails. The bar’s signature cocktails include a Spellbound, made with Empress Gin, prickly pear, lime, and soda; a Georgia Mule, made with ASW Vodka, honey, lime, and ginger beer; and a Happily Ever After, made with bourbon, Aperol, amaro, and an orange twist.

Bar Peri will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 1-8 p.m.