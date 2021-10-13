Atlanta Police say a man was shot multiple times in Buckhead on Wednesday.

Around 12 p.m., officers responded to a call at 3200 Lenox Road NE. Upon arrival, police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon. The Atlanta Police Department said investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the incident.

The number of shooting incidents in Zone 2, the police zone that covers Buckhead, continues to rise above 2020 and 2019 numbers. Through Oct. 2, there have been 50 shooting incidents in Zone 2 so far this year. That’s up from 34 shooting incidents in 2020 and 22 in 2019 during the same period of time.