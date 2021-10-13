A service was held Wednesday morning to honor the lives of Dunwoody residents Jonathan Rosen and his daughter, Allie.

Rosen, 47, and his 14-year-old daughter were among four people killed in an airplane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Friday.

Rabbi Brad Levenberg of Temple Sinai officiated the service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.

“No explanation can soften our lament,” Levenberg said. “We find ourselves still in utter disbelief. [We] search for words to feel the pain away that, as we all know, do not exist.”

Rosen’s brother, Seth Rosen, spoke at the service.

“He was a beautiful father, brother, husband and friend who loved his wife, Jill, and worshiped his [daughters] Allie and Gabby. He talked endlessly about their accomplishments and his love for them,” he said. “His beautiful and generous spirit is too big to be adequately captured in a eulogy.”

Rosen was the CEO of Dunwoody-based Entaire Global Companies Inc., a financial services company that was acquired by Synovus Bank. He was also founder of the Dunwoody-based Jonathan Rosen Foundation, which provides financial literacy classes to teenagers.

A picture of Jonathan Rosen from a 2014 article in Reporter Newspapers.

“My brother accomplished so much. He soared to great heights,” Seth said. “He always aspired to be better, never settled and he never allowed himself to stand still … I ask you honor the memory of my brother by remembering the gifts he gave you. Aspire to be great. Lead others. Be generous. Persevere.”

Gabby, Rosen’s daughter, spoke next, focusing on her sister Allie, who was an eighth grader at Peachtree Middle School.

“Many of you know my father for the massive mark he made,” Gabby said. “Allie didn’t have enough time to make her mark. Well, fully make her mark. She was a climber, a record-holding weightlifter, and a pilot in training. She had so many friends … Both Allie and my dad were amazing people who deserve every bit of recognition they will get today. Even though their time was short, they touched so many people, and that’s what really matters.”

Lauren Harrington, 42, and Julia Smith, 13, were also killed in the crash. Harrington was a “loyal friend and assistant, having worked closely with Jonathan D. Rosen for 20 years, helping him grow his business until its acquisition by Synovus Bank in 2016,” says her obituary.

A private service will be held for Harrington at the H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs.

An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board on Sunday said that a preliminary report about the plane crash should be complete within 14 days.

An effort is underway in Dunwoody to remember the Rosens by placing white ribbons outside homes and businesses.