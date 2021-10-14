A rendering of the reimagined First Presbyterian Church campus in Midtown.

Houser Walker Architects introduced a dramatic reimagination of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta campus at the northwest corner of 16th and Peachtree Streets during the Oct. 12 Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting.

Following selective demolition, a new three-story contemporary fellowship hall and building renovations will increase the total square footage by approximately 5,500 square feet.

No changes are proposed for the historic sanctuary building originally constructed in 1915.

Site work includes a new outdoor plaza facing Peachtree, a new rear plaza connecting Arts Center Way to the main sanctuary and modifications to the rear parking area, which include a new below ground service area among other enhancements.

The campus will be accessed by an improved two-way drive and pedestrian walkway connecting Arts Center Way and Peachtree Street to the rear parking area.

The DRC was impressed with the plan, but recommended the church provide clarification on lighting and trees planned for 16th Street, the addition of decorative fencing and landscaping along Arts Center Way, electric vehicle and bike parking.