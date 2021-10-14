A health-focused restaurant that serves protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and juices is planning its first Georgia location in Buckhead.

A permit was filed in Atlanta to bring “Original ChopShop” to 2274 Peachtree Road. It would sit just south of the Peachtree Battle area and north of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

The buildout for the nearly 4,600-square-foot restaurant could cost almost $900,000, according to the permit.



Original ChopShop lists Buckhead as a future location on its website. The restaurant chain was founded in 2013 and is based in Plano, Texas, according to its LinkedIn page. It currently has 15 locations in Texas and Arizona.

Its menu has a similar vibe to Flower Child, which came into Atlanta in 2018 and quickly grew a following.

“We believe that eating well leads to happiness,” says Original ChopShop on its website. An email to the company was not immediately returned.