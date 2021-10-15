Editor’s Note

The community mourned this week for four people tragically killed in a plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

Dunwoody residents Jonathan Rosen and his 14-year-old daughter Allie were remembered Wednesday for their lasting impact. Reporter Newspapers had interviewed Rosen in 2014 about his passion for teaching kids about money skills.

Lauren Harrington, 42, and Julia Smith, 13, were also killed in the crash. Our deepest condolences go to their families and friends.

TOP STORY

The Ironman Duo: Kyle and Brent Pease advocate for disabled athletes

Hear the inspiring story of two brothers who haven’t let obstacles deter their dreams. Kyle and Brent Pease are making strides for disabled athletes through their foundation. Read more.

DINING

Dunwoody gets a rooftop bar

Bar Peri recently opened on the seventh floor of a new Dunwoody hotel, offering views of the Perimeter skyline. It offers Spanish-style tapas and signature cocktails. Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Adam Lukey of Eventide Brewing

Just in time for Halloween, Adam Lukey of Eventide Brewing shares how to pair beer with your favorite candy. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Health-conscious eatery plans first Georgia location in Buckhead

Atlanta Symphony names first woman leader

Schools, safety, development are big talking points at Dunwoody candidate forum

Mayoral candidates discuss ways to halt Buckhead cityhood effort

Cisco bringing 700 jobs to Midtown

Fulton superintendent hopes masks become optional soon