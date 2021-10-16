Three Brookhaven girl scouts have earned one of the highest awards a girl scout can earn.

Avery Fackenthall, Ann Kilgore and Kate Lim each received a Silver Award for projects they completed earlier this year, according to a press release. All three girls are from Troop 13550. The Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette – a girl scout in sixth, seventh, or eighth grade – can earn.

Girl Scout Kate Lim presents cards for residents and employees of Sandy Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center to employee Chastity Pierce in December of 2020. The Sandy Springs center was one of six facilities to receive cards from Lim’s project.

Avery Fackenthall (left) and Ann Kilgore try out the Ashford Park Buddy Bench. The Girl Scouts built and installed the bench at Ashford Park Elementary School to earn their Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve.

Fackenthall and Kilgore, both 14, built and installed what they call a “Buddy Bench” at Ashford Park Elementary School at 2968 Cravenridge Drive. The girls built the bench to promote “inclusion and kindness on the playground,” according to the press release.

Fackenthall is in ninth grade at Chamblee High School, and Kilgore is in ninth grade at St. Pius X Catholic High School.

“Thank you to Avery Fackenthall and Ann Kilgore from Girl Scout Troop 13550,” said Ashford Park Elementary School Principal Tonya Freeman in the press release. “We love the handmade buddy bench they built for the playground at Ashford Park Elementary School. It has certainly served its purpose because so many new friendships have formed while students join each other daily on the bench.”

Lim’s project was called “Senior Greetings and Healthcare Heroes.” For her project, Lim, a 14-year-old freshman at Chamblee High School, collected greeting cards for residents and employees of long-term care facilities and for Atlanta healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lim hand-delivered and sent the cards to residents and employees at six facilities.

“It was a big lift to receive a card of encouragement,” said Dr. Jin Lee, an internist at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, in the press release. “It was nice to know someone who appreciated the healthcare workers during the challenging times of the pandemic. Given the recurrent peaks of the pandemic, I’ve kept the card to remind myself that there are people who appreciate us, and it motivates me to continue to work hard.”