Candidates for Sandy Springs City Council’s District 5 race will take part in a virtual forum at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The High Point Civic Association will host the candidate forum, with challenger Colin Hubbard and incumbent Tibby DeJulio scheduled to participate.

Incumbent Tibby DeJulio will face challenger Collin Hubbard in the Sandy Springs City Council District 5 election on Nov. 2. Early voting has begun.

Residents can submit questions in advance for consideration to info@highpointcivic.org.

The event will be held via Zoom. Or call in by phone at 312-626-6799, with meeting ID 821 5511 7671 and passcode 072180.

