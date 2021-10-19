The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday amending the Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget in the amount of $2 million by transferring funds to support greenspace improvements and upgrades in underserved neighborhoods across Atlanta.



Funds allocated by the city and matched by the philanthropic community will be used exclusively in Community Development Impact Areas where at least 51 percent of the population earns 80 percent or below of the area median income.

Other items approved Monday include:

• A resolution requesting the Department of Human Resources commissioner and chief financial officer conduct a feasibility study regarding increasing the minimum wage to a “housing wage” to ensure City of Atlanta employees wishing to live in Atlanta can afford to do so.

• A resolution urging the mayor or her designee to authorize a feasibility study regarding the establishment of an “Office of Nighttime Economy.” The office would advise the mayor and council on policies and recommendations to address public safety and economic challenges specific to overnight activities in the city.

• A resolution requesting the city attorney and the commissioners of the Atlanta Department of Transportation and Department of City Planning provide a report to Council regarding the abandonment and conveyance of all alleys in Atlanta

• A resolution urging the Georgia General Assembly to amend the Georgia Code to allow the city to enact legislation requiring owners to ensure the safe storage of firearms when outside of the individual’s immediate control.

• An ordinance authorizing the issuance of $4 million for general obligation bonds for renovations to various fire stations and police precincts.

• An ordinance to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances to incorporate Georgia Code Section 25-5-14 “Firefighter’s Mediation Act” to allow City of Atlanta firefighters to negotiate terms of employment, including pay, benefits, hours, leave, job health and safety policies through a collective bargaining process.

• An ordinance to ratify the mayor’s executive order authorizing the transfer of up to $3.5 million from the city’s uncommitted fund balance to Partners for Home to house people experiencing homelessness.

Items introduced to be considered in committee next week include:

• An ordinance to establish the Disabled, Elderly, and Veteran Diversion Program to ensure that eligible participants may bring their property into compliance with the City of Atlanta’s Code of Ordinances and to deposit all fees collected from the program into the general fund.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of understanding with Fulton County, Grady Memorial Hospital, and the Police Alternatives and Diversion (PAD) Initiative Inc. to establish the Center for Diversion and Services to assist in diverting individuals from arrest and jail time for issues related to homelessness, mental health, substance use, and poverty.

• A resolution requesting the Atlanta Airline Terminal Corporation provide a minimum wage salary of $15 per hour to all airport cleaners and other contract employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

• An ordinance to waive the distance requirements related to developing property within 2,000 feet of a supportive housing facility for property located at 1200 Mobile Street NW.

• An ordinance to ratify the City of Atlanta’s grant application with the Georgia Power Foundation Inc. for a Georgia Power Governmental Unit Grant to support the capital costs associated with creating the Center for Diversion and Services.

• An ordinance authorizing the mayor or her designee to create the City of Atlanta’s guaranteed income pilot program as part of the National Mayors Guaranteed Income Program.

• An ordinance authorizing the mayor or her designee to establish a Child Savings Account Program for the benefit of low-income children in kindergarten within Atlanta and create a citywide plan to inspire college attendance.