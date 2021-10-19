A Dunwoody resident has become the new president of Mercy Care, a health center that provides medical care and other health services to uninsured and unhoused people in Atlanta.

Damien Cabezas started his tenure as president on Oct. 18, according to a press release. Cabezas has taken over the position from Alan Bradford, who worked at Mercy Care as the vice president and president for over a decade before retiring in July of 2021.

Damien Cabezas, the new president of Mercy Care in Atlanta.

“Damien understands the struggles our patients go through to overcome barriers to good health like poverty, education, and access to healthy food,” said Evonne Yancey, chair of the Mercy Care Board, in a press release. “He is a strong leader and a man of faith who will live our mission.”

Cabezas moved to the Atlanta area from Lynchburg, Va., where he served as the CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health. He also previously served as the chief operating officer at Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County in California.

While in Virginia, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Cabezas to the Virginia Latino Advisory Board. He has also served on the board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Cabezas has a Masters in Public Health from New York Medical College and a Masters in Social Work from Fordham University in New York City.