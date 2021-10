Head back to the 1980s with “The Goonies” at Dunwoody’s “Pics in the Park.”

The city will host a movie night at Pernoshal Park at 4575 North Shallowford Road on Oct. 23. Families and friends can come watch “The Goonies,” a 1985 adventure film about a group of kids who find a mysterious map and set out to find a treasure.

The movie will start at 7:15 p.m. Free popcorn will be available for all attendees.