Brookhaven will partner with the nonprofit Trees Atlanta to sponsor the “Front Yard Tree Program.”

As part of the partnership, members of Trees Atlanta – an organization that aims to protect Atlanta’s trees and greenspace – will plant up to 40 trees in the front yards of Brookhaven residents, according to a press release. Residents can apply to be a part of the partnership at Trees Atlanta’s website.

This is the third year the city has participated in the partnership. This year, there is no cost for Brookhaven residents to participate.

“We all recognize that shade trees enhance Brookhaven’s tree canopy, which in turn enhances Brookhaven’s quality of life,” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “Last year, residents rushed within days to take advantage of this program, and we believe enthusiasm will be the same if not greater this year. People need to act fast, however, because participation is once again on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Members of Trees Atlanta will plant a maximum of two trees in front of each participating household. Homeowners can choose trees including six varieties of oak, tupelo, river birch, tulip poplar, American sycamore, or bald cypress. Trees Atlanta will provide the initial mulching and watering, and each tree will be between six and eight feet in height.