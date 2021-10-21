The 13th annual 20 Under 20 will appear in our January 2022 issue and we are now seeking nominations of students from public schools, private schools, and colleges ages 19 and younger who have contributed to the community in a significant way. Nominations are welcome from teachers, counselors, administrators, parents, siblings, fellow students or community leaders.Here’s the information we need:

Nominator (name, relationship to nominee and contact information)

Nominee (Name, age, grade, school, parent or guardian names, contact information)

Characteristics and service: Please provide a paragraph describing why this nominee deserves recognition. Include service projects, goals, and areas of interest to help illustrate your point.

A high resolution photograph (1MB in size or more) of the student in any setting.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1, 2021. Please email your nominations to editor Collin Kelley at collin@atlantaintownpaper.com.