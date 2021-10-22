The DeKalb County School District had a 75.41% graduation rate for 2021, with local schools coming in above and below that average, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education.

The school district’s graduation rate represents a slight decrease from last year, when the graduation rate was 75.97%. Chamblee High School and Cross Keys High School both experienced rising graduation rates, according to a press release.

Brookhaven’s Cross Keys High School, which has 439 students, had a graduation rate of 62.4% this year, which represents a 1.17% increase from last year. Chamblee High School, which has 396 students, had a graduation rate of 86.1%, representing an 8.55% increase.

The district’s graduation rate falls below the state average for 2021, which is 83.7%, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Out of the state’s 181 school districts, 102 recorded graduation rates at or above 90%. The DeKalb County School District’s graduation rate is lower than both Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools, which had 2021 rates of 83.1% and 87.7% respectively.

“Under normal circumstances, increasing a school graduation rate is not an easy feat,” said Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris in a press release. “In light of the pandemic and the continued remote learning environment, we applaud our students, families, teachers and school administrators for their efforts.”