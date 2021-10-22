Sandy Springs Police have identified eight suspects in an Oct. 1 home invasion on Northside Drive.

Police say multiple men, armed and masked, forced entry into the Sandy Springs home, which was occupied by a mother and her daughter.

“The suspects held the victims at gunpoint and demanded that they turn over their valuables,” said the Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD). “The suspects searched the home while threatening to kill the victims if they did not cooperate with their demands.”

The suspects stole personal belongings, along with two vehicles. The victims were not physically harmed, and the vehicles were later recovered, police said.

“This is a complex investigation involving multiple jurisdictions throughout Metro Atlanta,” said the SSPD, including Fulton County, DeKalb County, Atlanta, Rockdale, Lithonia, Milton and Union City law enforcement. The North Metro SWAT and United States Secret Service also assisted.

Seven of the eight suspects were arrested and are being held at Fulton County Jail. Here is the full list of suspects and their charges:

Robert Gunter (18, Atlanta) – Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

Norman Thompson (21, Conyers) – Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

Montavious Goodwin (22, Union City)-Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

Darryl Johnson (21, Atlanta) – Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

Contaiovus Howard (24, Union City) – Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

Azhanee Scott (22, Atlanta) – Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

Jermaine Caldwell (23, Atlanta) – Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

Jude Morgan (24, Atlanta) – Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking.

If the public has any information on this case, or the whereabouts of Caldwell, please contact Detective M. Burson at (770) 551-2570 or mburson@sandyspringsga.gov.