A preliminary report is complete regarding the Oct. 8 plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport that killed four people, including two Dunwoody residents.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the crash, said in the report that the 1978 Cessna P210 had a recently converted engine. The conversion was completed July 19, and the engine had accumulated “2.3 hours since overhaul” at the time of the crash, says the report.

“Review of PDK airport security surveillance video revealed that the airplane lifted off about 1,000 feet down runway 21 in a nose-high attitude. The airplane then rolled left and reached an inverted attitude before it impacted nose first beside the runway,” says the report.

Dunwoody resident Jonathan Rosen, 47, and his 14-year-old daughter, Allie, were killed in the crash, along with Lauren Harrington, 42, and Julia Smith, 13.

The Rosens were remembered by family and friends at an Oct. 13 memorial.

“Even though their time was short, they touched so many people, and that’s what really matters,” Rosen’s daughter Gabby said.

A final report on the crash should be complete in 12 to 18 months, a NTSB investigator previously said.