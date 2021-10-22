Cover photo by Luis Gaud (IG @jerrito1)

With 16 projects underway and eight more in the pipeline, Midtown’s skyline is being dramatically altered by a spate of new high-rises. Check out our cover story and see a map and graphic with all the developments.

Also in this issue: a holiday season event guide, where to dine out for Thanksgiving, a visit to North Georgia Wine Country, and the invasion of the Joro spider.

You can flip through the entire issue below or at this link.

And be sure to check out more work by our talented cover photographer Luis Gaud at his Instagram account @jerrito1.