The Dunwoody Development Authority has approved the final bond documents for the upcoming redevelopment of the former Gold Kist Headquarters in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center.

The authority approved the final documents at an Oct. 21 meeting, about a month after it initially approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the project, which began the process of issuing funds. The project will receive a roughly $23 million tax break over 10 years.

Buckhead-based RocaPoint Partners and New York-based The Georgetown Company purchased the nearly 13-acre property at 244 Perimeter Center Parkway last year. Before the purchase, the property had sat vacant for quite some time, but the developers have plans to turn it into a complex with a hotel, office space, and multiple restaurants. The project is called Campus 244.

In an email, Economic Development Director Michael Starling said construction is expected to start in late 2021 or early 2022.