Atlanta Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man during an argument over a sports car outside a Virginia-Highland restaurant on Sunday night.

According to the police report, officers responded to a call of a person shot outside Loco Luna restaurant at 550 Amsterdam Ave.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound, who was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim had been involved in a dispute with the suspect because the suspect had been leaning on the victim’s car, an orange Jaguar parked outside the restaurant.

The disputed escalated to gunfire and the victim was shot and the suspect fled the scene. Atlanta Police Homicide detectives responded and are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.