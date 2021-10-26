Michèle Taylor (Photo courtesy National Center for Civil and Human Rights)

Atlantan Michèle Taylor has been tapped by President Joe Biden as envoy to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Taylor is active in local Democratic politics and with various community boards and organizations, including serving on the board of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and as a former presidential appointee to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.

The daughter of a Holocaust survivor, Taylor is also founding member of the Or Hadash congregation in Sandy Springs.

She’s also served on the Anti Defamation League’s Southeast regional board and provided consulting to the White House on the Violence Against Women Act’s 20th anniversary.

Taylor also served as co-chair of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s re-election campaign and finance co-chair /campaign vice-chair for the Michelle Nunn for Senate campaign.

Her nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Human Rights Council over what he claimed was the body’s hostility toward Israel and that country’s alleged human rights abuses.

The U.S. rejoined the Council last week under a directive from President Biden.