The Dunwoody City Council has approved the budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes a pay raise for city employees and allocation of the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

During an Oct. 25 meeting, the council approved the budget. No one spoke for or against the budget during public comment.

The 2022 budget includes the following:

A 4% salary increase for all city employees effective in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, and an additional 3% pay increase for all city employees, effective Jan.1, 2022.

Within the city’s Hotel/Motel fund, moving $250,000 in funding toward phase 2 of an Ashford-Dunwoody Multi-Use Path project, bringing the project’s total funding in 2022 to $368,000.

Putting the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, which is the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus package, toward stormwater projects and signage for the city’s gateway.

Using $105,000 for the hiring of a new code enforcement officer, making for a total of three code enforcement officers.

Using $180,000 to fund a hiring grid for police officers. The gradations in pay will be based on education and experience. The average pay increase for each officer would be about 5.8%.

Residents can read the budget in its entirety on the city’s website.